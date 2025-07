Iran’s foreign minister announced Saturday that the country will prohibit Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), from entering its territory and will also not allow the agency to install surveillance cameras at nuclear facilities.

“We will not allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to install cameras at our nuclear sites, and the agency’s chief will be banned from entering the country,” Abbas Araghchi said in a statement reported by the Iranian national news agency IRNA.

The announcement follows growing tensions between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog over monitoring access and transparency in the wake of recent military confrontations with Israel and the US.

This move follows Iran’s parliament passing legislation on Wednesday to suspend cooperation with the IAEA.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.