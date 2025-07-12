AFRICA
2 min read
Liberia says 'no offence taken' over Trump's praise of president's English
Donald Trump had praised President Joseph Boakai on Wednesday on his English-speaking skills, apparently unaware that English is the official language of Liberia.
Liberia says 'no offence taken' over Trump's praise of president's English
US President Donald Trump during a meeting with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. / Getty
July 12, 2025

Liberia's president was "honoured" to meet US counterpart Donald Trump this week and wasn't offended by Trump's comment about his fluency in English -- his mother tongue -- Liberia's foreign minister said on Friday.

The US president's gaffe has even inspired a catchy tribute song in the west African country, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti told AFP on Friday evening.

Trump praised President Joseph Boakai on Wednesday on his English-speaking skills, apparently unaware that English is the official language of Liberia.

Responding to remarks Boakai made at a White House mini-summit alongside the presidents of five mineral-rich, French-speaking countries in west Africa, the US leader said: "Such good English... Where were you educated?"

‘No offence taken’

Boakai - who, like most Liberians, speaks English as a first language - laughed and replied he had been educated in his home country.

"We were honoured by the White House's invitation to President Boakai for a meeting with President Trump and fellow African leaders," Nyanti said.

"No offence was taken."

She said Liberia was keen to strengthen ties with the United States, "built on mutual respect".

Liberia is the oldest republic in sub-Saharan Africa. It was founded in 1822 when the American Colonization Society, funded by the US Congress and slaveholders, began sending freed slaves to its shores.

Thousands of "Americo-Liberian" settlers followed.

They declared independence in 1847 and set up a government to rule over the native African majority.

Tribute to Boakai

English is the official language and the most widely used throughout the country.

In response to Trump's faux pas, singer and former cultural ambassador Queen Juli Endee penned a song in tribute to Boakai.

"We salute JNB, our black president, Beautiful English King of Africa," she and her band sing in a video widely shared on social media.

The clip shows them waving US flags and wearing T-shirts bearing the images of Boakai and Trump.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Zimbabwe aims to break ground for $270m new lithium plant this year
South Africa's Eskom targets mainly clean energy sources by 2040
Egypt confident of meeting preconditions for $8 billion external loan
Türkiye, UAE seal seven deals in Ankara to deepen partnership
Nigeria's inflation falls for third month in June
South Africa urges increased intra-African trade amid US tariffs
At least three killed, 34 others injured as Israel strikes Syria's capital
Khamenei says Iran capable of delivering 'stronger strikes' on Israel, US
Eswatini says prisoners deported into the country from US pose no threat to public
What is Israel up to in Syria's Sweida?
New Israeli air strikes pummel Syrian capital Damascus
Trump's tariffs threaten 100,000 jobs in South Africa - central bank chief
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel strikes gate of Syrian army HQ in Damascus
Illegal Israeli settlers seize control of historic Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us