Sierra Leone's Tiwai Island added to UNESCO's World Heritage list
Activist Tommy Garnett's decades of work has paid off after Sierra Leone's Tiwai Island – a lush forest home to one of the world's highest concentrations of primates – landed a spot on UNESCO's World Heritage list on Sunday.
July 13, 2025

Activist Tommy Garnett's decades of work paid off when Sierra Leone's Tiwai Island – a lush forest home to one of the world's highest concentrations of primates – landed a spot on Sunday on the UN cultural agency's World Heritage list.

The 66-year-old and the conservation group he founded are the reason Tiwai, which was nearly destroyed during Sierra Leone's 1991-2002 civil war, still exists.

"I feel very happy, relieved, hopeful," the environmentalist told AFP from the verdant island, ahead of the announcement.

The Gola-Tiwai complex, which also includes the nearby Gola Rainforest National Park, will be Sierra Leone's first UNESCO site.

Deforestation threat

The two areas have a spectacular biodiversity that has been imperilled for years by threats such as deforestation.

The island, located in the Moa river, measures just 12 square kilometres and has 11 species of primates.

In 1992, Garnett, who has dedicated his life to environmental projects in West Africa, created the Environmental Foundation for Africa (EFA).

In the early 2000s, he started working to save Tiwai. Today, the wildlife sanctuary is a gleaming success story for Sierra Leone.

Treasure chest of biodiversity

Even as the country descended into civil war in the 1990s or was ravaged by Ebola in 2014, Garnett was able to stave off deforestation, poaching and other harms.

Gola-Tiwai is a treasure chest of biodiversity: The primates include the endangered western chimpanzee, the king colobus monkey and the Diana monkey.

And its forests and waters are home to animals such as the pygmy hippopotamus and the critically endangered African forest elephant.

While Gola is the largest expanse of tropical rainforest in Sierra Leone, Tiwai, located to the south, serves as a centre for biodiversity research and a destination for ecotourism.

Communities convinced to abandon harmful activities

In order to achieve this for Tiwai, EFA had to convince local communities to abandon certain activities to protect the forest.

The tourism revenue in turn helps provide them with jobs, training and technical agricultural assistance.

During the civil war, the island's wildlife was almost decimated, but Garnett, his NGO and donors brought it back from the brink.

The centre's structures had become dilapidated, the ground covered in empty rifle cartridges and people began logging trees, Garnett said.

Alarm bells sounded

"We raised the alarm that this place was going," he said.

The environmentalist quickly found funding for reconstruction and raising awareness among local communities.

