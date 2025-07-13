Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement released by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye on Saturday.

During the conversation, Erdogan said Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to enhance their bilateral relations in every field.

He also reiterated Türkiye’s support for efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace in the Southern Caucasus.

Referring to Türkiye’s ongoing process, Erdogan said the it launched with the goal of a “Terror-free Türkiye” would contribute to eliminating terrorist organisations from the region.

The Turkish president stressed that successfully finalising the process would reinforce regional security.

Aliyev, for his part, highlighted the importance of the success Türkiye has achieved in the process that started with the goal of a “Terror-free Türkiye”.

He expressed his pleasure over the progress made and voiced his hope for the process to be finalised successfully and achieve its goal.