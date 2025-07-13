TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Turkish president says Ankara maintains its support for efforts exerted for lasting peace in Southern Caucasus.
Erdogan says that Türkiye will continue to advance its relations with Azerbaijan in all areas. / AA
July 13, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement released by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye on Saturday.

During the conversation, Erdogan said Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to enhance their bilateral relations in every field.

He also reiterated Türkiye’s support for efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace in the Southern Caucasus.

Referring to Türkiye’s ongoing process, Erdogan said the it launched with the goal of a “Terror-free Türkiye” would contribute to eliminating terrorist organisations from the region. 

The Turkish president stressed that successfully finalising the process would reinforce regional security.

Aliyev, for his part, highlighted the importance of the success Türkiye has achieved in the process that started with the goal of a “Terror-free Türkiye”. 

He expressed his pleasure over the progress made and voiced his hope for the process to be finalised successfully and achieve its goal.

SOURCE:TRT World
