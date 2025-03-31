SPORTS
2 min read
Arsenal's Saka back from injury, 'ready to go' in Fulham clash
The England forward, 23, who has scored nine goals in all competitions for the club this season, has not featured since Arsenal's 5-1 win at Crystal Palace on December 21.
Arsenal's Saka back from injury, 'ready to go' in Fulham clash
Arsenal are second in the Premier League, 12 points behind Liverpool. / AP
March 31, 2025

Bukayo Saka is "ready to go" for Arsenal after three months out with a hamstring injury, manager Mikel Arteta said on Monday.

The England forward, 23, who has scored nine goals in all competitions for the club this season, has not featured since Arsenal's 5-1 win at Crystal Palace on December 21.

"Bukayo is ready to go," Arteta said on the eve of Tuesday's match against Fulham.

"All the careful things are already done, so now it's about putting him on the grass in the right moments. But he's pushing because he really wants to.

"We have respected the timeframe, and we have done everything, and we had to hold him back, even. He is ready to go."

‘Massive weapon’

Asked whether Saka, who had hamstring surgery in December, could start against eighth-place Fulham at the Emirates, the Arsenal boss replied: "Yeah, yeah."

Arteta added: "Bukayo is a massive weapon. We know the impact that he has had in the team and how important his role and his contribution is to our success. It's great to have him back."

Arsenal are second in the Premier League, 12 points behind Liverpool with just nine games to go and realistically out of the title race.

Arteta consults with Arsenal players over search of striker - TRT Afrika

Serious injuries to forwards Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have compromised Arsenal's goalscoring threat.

🔗

But they are through to the Champions League quarter-finals and host Real Madrid in the first leg of their tie on April 8.

The return of Saka is a huge boost for Arteta, who has been short of firepower in recent weeks, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus out of action with long-term injuries.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us