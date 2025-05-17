Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underscored Türkiye's growing efforts to foster peace and stability in a rapidly shifting global environment — placing particular emphasis on the strategic relationship between Ankara and Washington.

"The Türkiye-US partnership is vital for establishing stability in our region and in the world. We are striving to create a constructive and result-oriented dialogue platform," Erdogan said during his return flight to Türkiye, following his official visit to Albania on Friday.

He called for a renewed focus on shared values and strategic alignment, particularly within the framework of NATO.

Defence collaboration

Erdogan also addressed longstanding tensions related to defense cooperation and sanctions, saying: "Regarding CAATSA, we can comfortably say there is a softening. I believe we will overcome the CAATSA process much faster as well."

The Turkish president insisted that there should be no constraints on defence collaboration between the two nations.

"As two great allies and NATO members, there should be no restrictions or obstacles between us in the field of defence," he said.

Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s expectations for the removal of all barriers harming the strategic alliance. "Removing all obstacles contrary to the spirit of strategic partnership is our greatest expectation. Every positive step is valuable. I believe more will follow," he said.