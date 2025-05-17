TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish deputy foreign minister visits Burkina Faso to strengthen ties, discuss security
Burhanettin Duran's visit focuses on counterterrorism, regional stability, and cooperation between Türkiye and Burkina Faso.
Turkish deputy foreign minister visits Burkina Faso to strengthen ties, discuss security
During his visit, Duran was received by Burkina Faso’s Prime Minister Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo and held talks with Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore. / AA
May 17, 2025

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran travelled to Burkina Faso for an official visit on May 13-14 to boost bilateral relations and discuss security issues, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

During his meetings in Burkina Faso, Duran discussed developments in the Sahel region and Burkina Faso, with a particular focus on counterterrorism, as well as bilateral relations and other areas of cooperation.

During his visit, Duran was received by Burkina Faso’s Prime Minister Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo and held talks with Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore.

Prime Minister Ouedraogo emphasised that there is a strong will on both sides to diversify and deepen the relations between the two countries.

Minister Traore stated that Türkiye is a steadfast friend in difficult times, extending a helping hand to Burkina Faso during a period tested by terrorism, and that Türkiye has played a role in establishing security and peace in Burkina Faso and clearing the country’s lands of terrorism.

Noting that they see Türkiye as a strategic partner, Traore expressed their intention to make greater efforts to strengthen and deepen cooperation between Ouagadougou and Ankara.

During the visit, two memoranda of understanding were signed between the foreign ministries.

It was agreed that political consultations covering all aspects of bilateral relations will be held in Ankara within this year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us