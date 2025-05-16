Maureen Mabonga, a Zambian parliamentarian from the former ruling Patriotic Front party, was sentenced to eight months in prison on Friday for "seditious practices" that included inciting a "national uprising" on ethnic grounds.

The prosecution had requested the magistrate in the capital, Lusaka, to convict Mabonga of two separate charges.

However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the magistrate sentenced Mabonga to eight months in jail and a fine of 1,600 Zambian Kwachas (just under $100).

Mabonga, a member of parliament for Mfuwe constituency in eastern Zambia, is the second opposition parliamentarian to face jail in the same month, following the conviction of Munir Zulu.

Similar case

Magistrate Kasanda stated in his ruling that Mabonga uttered seditious words that had the potential to incite a national uprising on political and ethnic grounds.

Mabonga was accused of uttering seditious words in Lusaka during in May 2024, which were interpreted as inciting violence against a specific ethnic group.

Trio charged for posts over Zambia's president health - TRT Afrika Police warn the public against misuse of social media platforms to spread falsehood. 🔗

In May 2025, the magistrate sentenced Munir Zulu, another member of parliament, to 18 months in prison in a similar case stemming from an address journalists in September 2023.

Zulu had in speech insisted that Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema should dissolve parliament.

By-election

Under Zambian law, any convicted parliamentarian loses their seat, and a by-election in the region of concern will be held within the next three months.

Mabonga and her attorney made no media comments following the verdict, but supporters of her party gathered around the courtroom and expressed solidarity.