Police in South Africa launched a manhunt on Saturday for gunmen who killed eight customers at a tavern in the southeastern city of Durban.

The attack late on Friday evening was the latest mass shooting in the African nation that has one of the world's highest murder rates.

The incident unfolded when an unknown number of gunmen entered the bar in Umlazi township and opened fire, police said.

First responders found the eight dead people "lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds", police said in a statement, adding that two of them were women.

South Africa murder crime rate dropping: Police - TRT Afrika South Africa has seen a number of high-profile murders of notable personalities, sending shockwaves through the nation. 🔗

The victims were aged between 22 and 40 years old, police said.

"Investigations into the possible motive of the killings are underway," they said.

Shootings are common in South Africa. Many people own licenced fire arms for personal protection, yet there are many more illegal guns in circulation.

There are around 75 murders a day in South Africa, according to police data.