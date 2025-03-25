WORLD
2 min read
NASA removes reference to 'first woman, person of colour' in Moon landing mission
NASA says the update in language is to keep with Trump's executive order to eliminate DEI.
NASA removes reference to 'first woman, person of colour' in Moon landing mission
NASA's Artemis programme is an initiative to return humans to the moon to study it in better ways and prepare for human missions to Mars. / AP
March 25, 2025

NASA has removed reference to the first woman and first person of colour in its Artemis programme statement regarding a Moon landing mission.

The initial statement on NASA's website read: " NASA will land the first woman, first person of color, and first international partner astronaut on the Moon using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before."

However, a revised version of the statement was later posted on the website, removing references to the first woman and the first person of colour.

"With NASA's Artemis campaign, we are exploring the Moon for scientific discovery, technology advancement, and to learn how to live and work on another world as we prepare for human missions to Mars. We will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the Moon," the new statement read.

The move comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to compel federal agencies to remove diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) from their websites.

Mere change in language

A NASA spokesperson said that they are updating the language to keep up with Trump's executive order on DEI.

"In keeping with the president's executive order, we're updating our language regarding plans to send crew to the lunar surface as part of NASA's Artemis campaign," Spokesperson Allard Beutel told the Guardian.

In another statement, NASA said that the change was just in language and didn't indicate a change in the mission crew.

"It is important to note that the change in language does not indicate a change in crew assignments," NASA told space.com.

NASA was not only hit by DEI executive orders, but was also affected by Trump's administration in slashing federal workforce.

NASA's Artemis programme is an initiative to return humans to the Moon to study it in better ways and prepare for human missions to Mars.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us