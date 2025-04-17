AFRICA
South Africa condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza hospitals as war crimes
Israel bombed, burned, destroyed at least 35 hospitals in Gaza since October 2023, says South African Foreign Ministry.
A view shows a site where medics said two Israeli missiles hit a building inside the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on April 13, 2025. / Reuters
April 17, 2025

South Africa condemned the bombing of civilian targets in the Gaza Strip by Israel, following a missile strike last week on the Al-Ahri Arab hospital in the enclave.

“South Africa joins the global condemnation of the bombing, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Wednesday.

It said Israel has bombed, burned and destroyed at least 35 hospitals in Gaza since October 2023.

“Attacks on health facilities, medical personnel and patients are considered a war crime under the IV Geneva Convention of 1949,” it said.

Attacks on medics

Pointing out the killing of 15 Palestinian health and civil defense workers in Gaza, who were “deliberately fired upon” by Israeli forces while on a rescue mission, it said: “Deliberate attacks on medics and humanitarian workers are prohibited by international law and constitute war crimes.”

“First responders like civilians and other non-combatants are never legitimate targets,” it added.

Expressing concern about Israel’s blockade of aid into Gaza since March 2, it said: “This is in defiance of the binding provisional orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel to ensure unhindered access of humanitarian aid in Gaza.”

The ministry urged the international community to hold Israel accountable through “effective counter-measures, as the impunity enjoyed by Israel has emboldened its genocidal actions in Palestine.”

ICJ case

After South Africa instituted proceedings at the International Court of Justice against Israel for violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention in Gaza, several countries joined the case including Colombia, Cuba, Libya, Mexico, Spain, Belize, and Türkiye.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) separately issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump has sanctioned the ICC for its investigation against Israeli officials.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
