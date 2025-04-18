The United Nations Security Council expressed deep concern over escalating violence in Sudan as recent attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have left about 400 civilians dead, including children and aid workers.

“The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the repeated attacks on El Fasher as well as on the Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps for internally displaced persons in recent days by the RSF,” Jerome Bonnafont, Permanent Representative of France to the UN and President of the Security Council, said in a press statement on Thursday.

“They called for the RSF to be held accountable for these attacks,” he added.

‘Immediate end to fighting’

The statement also reaffirmed the Council's demand for an immediate end to the fighting, with members calling for de-escalation in and around El Fasher.

“Council members called on the parties to the conflict to protect civilians and comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law,” Bonnafont said.

As the conflict marks its two-year anniversary, the Council also stressed the need for political dialogue and a sustainable ceasefire.

“They encouraged the parties to engage, in good faith, in political dialogue towards a durable ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive and Sudanese-owned political process,” he added.

Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities.

In recent weeks, the RSF has lost significant territory across Sudan to government forces.