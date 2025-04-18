Health ministers from Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, which comprises the Lake Chad Basin region launched a vaccination campaign to protect 83 million under-5 children against polio variant type 2.

Over the past 12 months, variant poliovirus type 2 has been detected both in the environment (wastewater samples) and among people across the four countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A synchronised polio vaccination campaign will run from April 24 to 28, targeting high-risk and mobile populations in border areas, where surveillance indicators have remained below target.

A total of 210 detections have been reported in all four countries, 140 of which resulted in paralysis.

Cross-border transmission

“The Lake Chad Basin remains a critical area in our fight against polio. By coming together as a region, we reinforce our commitment to ending polio once and for all,” said Chad’s Health Minister, Abdelmadjid Abderahim.

The WHO said roughly 1.1 million frontline workers, including vaccinators, social mobilisers and monitors dedicated to protecting every last child, were prepared to support the campaign.

Although no cases have been reported so far in the Central African Republic, the WHO said findings pointed to risks of cross-border transmission and the pressing need for coordinated regional action.

More than 50% of the polio cases reported in Chad in 2024 are linked to the strain circulating in Cameroon, underlining the importance of coordination and synchronisation of polio response efforts, it said.