US President Donald Trump has left the Group of Seven summit early as he hinted of greater involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict and warned Tehran residents to evacuate.

Before flying out of Canada in the middle of the G7 gathering late on Monday, Trump took to social media to back Israel and issue a threat to the nearly 10 million people of Iranian capital.

"Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

At a group photo with fellow G7 leaders in the scenic mountain resort of Kananaskis, he said: "I have to be back as soon as I can. I wish I could stay for tomorrow, but they understand, this is big stuff."

"I have to be back to Washington as soon as I can," Trump added.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would attend the leaders' dinner before returning to the White House.

The US president will miss a day of meetings that were expected to include discussions with the leaders of Ukraine and Mexico.

He has repeatedly declined to say if the United States would participate in Israeli military action, although he says it was not involved in strikes.

Trump told reporters before his decision was announced to leave early: "As soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something."

The president, who has praised Israel's strikes despite his stated preference for diplomacy, said Iran would be "foolish" not to agree to a negotiated settlement.

"It's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late," Trump told reporters as he met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

US forces in the Middle East remain in a defensive posture, a White House spokesman stressed.

Casualties of five-day strikes

Israel has struck major military and civilian sites, resulting in the deaths of nearly 225 Iranians.

This includes several leading commanders and some 10 scientists associated with nuclear facilities.

Iran has responded with its own volley of drones and missiles on Israel, where authorities reported 24 fatalities.

Canada and European leaders had hoped to draft a G7 statement on the crisis, but diplomats said that Trump had not committed the United States to joining it.

Leaders of the club of industrialised nations: Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States have mostly backed Israel, but concern has mounted as the violence intensifies.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking to reporters at the summit on Monday, asked Israel not to target civilians in Iran.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that G7 leaders share concern about Iran's nuclear programme but also: "I do think there's a consensus for de-escalation."