Belgian party backs Congo-born lawmaker after online racist abuse
Lydia Mutyebele Ngoi, the first black woman to win a seat in the Belgian parliament, has been targeted on social media over her Congolese roots, gender and body size.
Belgian lawmaker of Congolese heritage Lydia Mutyebele Ngoi. / Others
May 31, 2025

Belgian lawmakers from the Socialist Party have condemned online racist abuse received by their colleague Lydia Mutyebele Ngoi, the first black woman to win a seat in the Belgian parliament.

Ngoi, 46, has been targeted on social media over her Congolese roots, gender and body size.

"STOP harassment, STOP sexism, STOP racism, STOP fatphobia. And STOP impunity on social media," the Socialist Party said in a video shared on social media.

The lawmaker was born in DR Congo's southern city of Lubumbashi and moved to Belgium with her parents at the age of six.

“Every day I receive threats, insults, cyberbullying. Because I'm a woman. Because I'm black. Because I'm of foreign origin,” she said in a post on X social media platform.

A video shared by the Socialist Party captured some of the hateful remarks and racist abuse that have been directed at Ngoi.

"We socialists will never accept any form of cyber-bullying, racism, sexism, or fatphobia. These actions must be condemned and action must be taken against them," concluded MP Pierre-Yves Dermagne. 

Lydia Mutyebele Ngoi was elected in 2024. She is actively involved in social justice issues.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
