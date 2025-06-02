AFRICA
2 min read
French miner Eramet promises to cooperate with Gabon after manganese export ban
France's Eramet says it will work with Gabon's authorities on how to handle the situation after the country announced a ban ban on manganese exports.
French miner Eramet promises to cooperate with Gabon after manganese export ban
Gabon is one of the top producers of manganese in the world. / Reuters
5 hours ago

French miner Eramet, the main shareholder in Gabon-based manganese mining firm Comilog, said it will try to safeguard the 10,460 Gabonese jobs sustained by Comilog and Comilog railway transport unit Setrag.

This comes after Gabon's announcement of an export ban on manganese starting in 2029.

Eramet said it "takes note of the Gabonese government's intention to ban crude manganese exports from January 1st, 2029. This move is described as part of the country's stated ambition to strengthen its industrial base, initiated by H.E. President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema and his Government".

It said it acknowledged the government's move and, as the main co-shareholder in Comilog, will continue to work with the authorities "in a spirit of constructive partnership and mutual respect".

Change of government

In August 2023, Eramet temporarily halted manganese mining operation following a military coup that ended the rule of former President Ali Bongo.

In April 2025, Gabon's Constitutional Court confirmed that coup leader Brice Oligui Nguema won the oil-rich Central African nation's presidential election.

In October 2024, Eramet sharply cut 2024 production targets for its manganese mine in Gabon, citing a downturn in the manganese market. Gabon is the second-largest producer of manganese.

Eramet's Comilog subsidiary processes some manganese, which is mainly used to produce carbon steel, locally in Gabon but mostly exports its mine production as ore.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Guinea-Bissau intercepts 55 migrants bound for Spain
Guinea-Bissau intercepts 55 migrants bound for Spain
Second group of white South Africans arrive in US to take up Trump's refugee offer
Second group of white South Africans arrive in US to take up Trump's refugee offer
Algerian man sets himself on fire outside justice ministry
Algerian man sets himself on fire outside justice ministry
Somalia appoints new intelligence chief
Somalia appoints new intelligence chief
Nearly 50 killed, 200 injured as Israeli forces open fire on aid seekers in southern Gaza
Nearly 50 killed, 200 injured as Israeli forces open fire on aid seekers in southern Gaza
Ethiopia confirms first death caused by mpox
Ethiopia confirms first death caused by mpox
Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria call on Libyan parties to end hostilities
Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria call on Libyan parties to end hostilities
Drones hit paramilitary sites in west Sudan: witnesses
Drones hit paramilitary sites in west Sudan: witnesses
Namibian businessman killed by lioness while on safari with wife
Namibian businessman killed by lioness while on safari with wife
South Africa's deputy parliamentary chief whip shot dead
South Africa's deputy parliamentary chief whip shot dead
Turkish President Erdogan discusses security, energy with Somali counterpart Mohamud
Turkish President Erdogan discusses security, energy with Somali counterpart Mohamud
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Türkiye extends condolences to Nigeria over deadly floods
Türkiye extends condolences to Nigeria over deadly floods
Senegal's fishing communities threatened by British, US giants' gas project
Senegal's fishing communities threatened by British, US giants' gas project
Belgian party backs Congo-born lawmaker after online racist abuse
Belgian party backs Congo-born lawmaker after online racist abuse
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us