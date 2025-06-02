French miner Eramet, the main shareholder in Gabon-based manganese mining firm Comilog, said it will try to safeguard the 10,460 Gabonese jobs sustained by Comilog and Comilog railway transport unit Setrag.

This comes after Gabon's announcement of an export ban on manganese starting in 2029.

Eramet said it "takes note of the Gabonese government's intention to ban crude manganese exports from January 1st, 2029. This move is described as part of the country's stated ambition to strengthen its industrial base, initiated by H.E. President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema and his Government".

It said it acknowledged the government's move and, as the main co-shareholder in Comilog, will continue to work with the authorities "in a spirit of constructive partnership and mutual respect".

Change of government

In August 2023, Eramet temporarily halted manganese mining operation following a military coup that ended the rule of former President Ali Bongo.

In April 2025, Gabon's Constitutional Court confirmed that coup leader Brice Oligui Nguema won the oil-rich Central African nation's presidential election.

In October 2024, Eramet sharply cut 2024 production targets for its manganese mine in Gabon, citing a downturn in the manganese market. Gabon is the second-largest producer of manganese.

Eramet's Comilog subsidiary processes some manganese, which is mainly used to produce carbon steel, locally in Gabon but mostly exports its mine production as ore.