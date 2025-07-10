AFRICA
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Nigeria's military has "neutralised" 24 Boko Haram terrorists in coordinated operations in the West African country's northeast, the army said on Thursday.
Boko Haram remains a major security threat in Nigeria, as government ramps up efforts to contain the terrorist group. / Nigerian army
July 10, 2025

Nigeria's military has "neutralised" 24 Boko Haram terrorists in coordinated operations in the West African country's northeast, an army statement said on Thursday.

Nigerian troops backed by air support and local forces eliminated several Boko Haram terrorists in northeastern operations between July 4 and 9, the army wrote on X.

The operations were carried out in the northeastern state of Borno and surrounding regions.

At least nine people were killed and four injured on Sunday in an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on the Malam Fatori community in Borno state.

Boko Haram's deadly threat

Nigeria has long faced attacks from armed gangs as well as terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, the West African branch of ISIS (Daesh), in various parts of the country.

Boko Haram, active in Nigeria since the early 2000s, has killed several thousands in attacks since its insurgency began in 2009.

Since 2015, the group has also carried out cross-border assaults in neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Violence around the Lake Chad Basin has left at least 2,000 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands.

SOURCE:AA
