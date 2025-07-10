Slovakia's president on Thursday swapped his suit for a uniform as he entered a two-week army reserve training course in a bid to boost the force's ranks.

The central European country is seeking to boost its reserve forces, as Europe tries to step up its defences after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

President Peter Pellegrini, an ally of Slovakia's nationalist premier Robert Fico, will train with the reserves for the next two weeks, along with other volunteers.

"By signing up, I become soldier Pellegrini, who will fully respect the instructions of all commanders and instructors," the president, 49, announced at the military area in Zahorie in western Slovakia.

Can be called for military service

The training includes field exercises, first aid and weapons handling.

Defence Minister Robert Kalinak, other ruling party politicians and well-known MMA fighter Attila Vegh are also joining the training.

Those who take the training can be called up in the future if needed.

At the end of June, 170 people were in the active reserves in the EU and NATO member of 5.4 million people, which is now hoping to attract hundreds.

Since his return to power in 2023, Fico has sought close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, leading thousands of Slovaks to protest under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe."