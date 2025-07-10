WORLD
2 min read
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
Slovakia's president has swapped his suit for military uniform after entering a two-week army reserve training course in a bid to boost the force's ranks.
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini will train with the military reserves for the next two weeks. / Photo: Reuters
July 10, 2025

Slovakia's president on Thursday swapped his suit for a uniform as he entered a two-week army reserve training course in a bid to boost the force's ranks.

The central European country is seeking to boost its reserve forces, as Europe tries to step up its defences after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

President Peter Pellegrini, an ally of Slovakia's nationalist premier Robert Fico, will train with the reserves for the next two weeks, along with other volunteers.

"By signing up, I become soldier Pellegrini, who will fully respect the instructions of all commanders and instructors," the president, 49, announced at the military area in Zahorie in western Slovakia.

Can be called for military service

The training includes field exercises, first aid and weapons handling.

Defence Minister Robert Kalinak, other ruling party politicians and well-known MMA fighter Attila Vegh are also joining the training.

Those who take the training can be called up in the future if needed.

At the end of June, 170 people were in the active reserves in the EU and NATO member of 5.4 million people, which is now hoping to attract hundreds.

Since his return to power in 2023, Fico has sought close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, leading thousands of Slovaks to protest under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Muhammadu Buhari: African leaders pay tributes to former Nigerian president
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
South Africa's Ramaphosa puts police minister on leave following corruption allegations
'Century of Türkiye' turning into reality: President Erdogan
Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria's ex-president, who served in two separate stints, dies aged 82
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Wildfires continue to spread in southwestern Libya
Guinea-Bissau's Bijagos archipelago added to UNESCO's World Heritage list
Angola discovers offshore gas in first gas-specific exploration well
Somali forces kill at least seven al-Shabaab terrorists
North Korea's Kim Jong Un offers Russia full support on Ukraine
Children among 11 people killed in RSF attack in western Sudan
Sierra Leone's Tiwai Island added to UNESCO's World Heritage list
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us