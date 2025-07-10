A Kenyan police officer will be charged with murder over the death of a bystander he shot at close range during protests against police excesses, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The East African nation has been roiled by increasingly violent demonstrations opposed to President William Ruto's administration.

At least 50 people have died in recent protests, according to a tally by AFP citing rights groups.

Among them was mask vendor Boniface Kariuki, who was not protesting. He was shot by a policeman in riot gear on June 17 in the capital Nairobi.

Shooting sparked widespread anger

The incident was filmed and shared widely online and sparked huge anger, which only increased when Kariuki died of his wounds in hospital.

Kariuki's funeral will be held on Friday outside Nairobi.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said it "has approved a murder charge against a police officer who allegedly murdered a mask vendor in Nairobi", in a post on X.

It said officer Klinzy Barasa Masinde, 32, had appeared in a Nairobi court and will be remanded in prison and "undergo mental assessment before he is charged with murder."

President says looters should be shot in leg and not killed

Masinde will next appear in court on July 28.

The June 17 protest was held after a teacher died in police custody following his arrest over social media posts criticising a senior police officer.

Six people, including three police officers, have since been charged with the teacher's murder.