Mali's transitional president has granted himself a five-year presidential mandate, renewable "as many times as necessary" and without election, in a law made public on Thursday.

General Assimi Goita's approval of the measure had been widely expected for several days, and comes after the country's military-appointed legislative body passed the bill last week.

The law, which was leaked to the public after being signed by Goita on Tuesday, allows him to lead the West African country until at least 2030, despite the military government's initial pledge to return to civilian rule in March 2024.

'As many times as necessary'

It is the latest in a series of restrictions on freedoms by Mali's military leadership to consolidate its power in the insurgent-hit Sahel nation.

The country's cabinet, the Council of Ministers, had already adopted the measure last month.

Under the law Goita will be able to serve "as head of state for a term of five (05) years, renewable as many times as necessary, until the country is pacified."

When Goita took power, he insisted on Mali's commitment to the fight against insurgent violence and initially pledged a return to civilian rule.

Dissolution of political parties

He was even celebrated in some quarters as a hero who might bring salvation to his troubled West African nation.

But he ultimately failed to cede power to elected civilians, which was to occur by March 2024.

Earlier this year, a junta-led national consultation recommended proclaiming Goita president without a vote for the five-year renewable term.

The same assembly – boycotted by most political groups – also recommended the dissolution of political parties and tougher rules for their creation.

Turning point

Subsequently, Malian government announced in May the dissolution of all political parties and organisations, as well as a ban on meetings.

Goita's rule has marked a turning point in Mali's relationship with the West. The country has broken ties with France and other former allies and pivoted toward Russia.

Mali and its neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger, which are also under military rule, have teamed up to create their own confederation, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), and have announced the creation of a joint 5,000-strong force for joint military operations.

Since 2012, Mali has been mired in violence carried out by terrorist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda, as well as other criminal organisations.

Terrorist attacks intensify

Those attacks have only intensified in recent weeks.

Despite Mali's multifaceted tumult, Goita remains popular with a segment of the population, which views him as an architect of reform and newfound sovereignty.