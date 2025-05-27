AFRICA
2 min read
Guinea cancels 129 exploration permits, further tightening control
Guinea's military government has cancelled 129 mineral exploration permits as the West African nation tightens control over its natural assets.
Guinea cancels 129 exploration permits, further tightening control
Guinea is among the world's largest producers of bauxite. / Photo: AP
13 hours ago

Guinea's military government has cancelled 129 minerals exploration permits, it said in a statement late on Monday, as the West African nation tightens control over its assets.

A senior official at the Ministry of Mines said the decision was taken to free unused resources for other investors.

"We've simplified it by digitising the whole system, which can now be better controlled," the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any significant investments would be affected by the move.

Mining licences revoked

A second Guinean ministry official said most of the cancelled permits were to identify gold deposits and that the assets had been returned to the state.

Guinea this month retracted 51 mining licences that were being underutilised or hadn't begun operating. Those licenses concerned bauxite, gold, diamond, graphite and iron concessions.

It had previously moved to withdraw bauxite licences belonging to Kebo Energy SA and Emirates Global Aluminium.

Guinea is home to the world's largest reserves of bauxite, the main ore used to produce aluminium. China is a major operator in the country.

The effort to improve control over its resources comes as other military governments in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have also cracked down on foreign miners and sought to boost revenue from production.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Sudan cholera outbreak worsens as war hinders treatment
Sudan cholera outbreak worsens as war hinders treatment
Legends of Istanbul: An epic storytelling experience that combines myth and history
Legends of Istanbul: An epic storytelling experience that combines myth and history
South Africa denies changing black empowerment policy for Musk's Starlink
South Africa denies changing black empowerment policy for Musk's Starlink
Kenya opens embassy in Morocco after 60 years of ties
Kenya opens embassy in Morocco after 60 years of ties
President Museveni seeks forgiveness from Ugandans
President Museveni seeks forgiveness from Ugandans
African man dies in Swiss police station after arrest
African man dies in Swiss police station after arrest
Ghana likely to miss cocoa output target in 2024/25 season
Ghana likely to miss cocoa output target in 2024/25 season
Nigeria drops bill that would have prompted 6-month jailing of adults who fail to vote
Nigeria drops bill that would have prompted 6-month jailing of adults who fail to vote
South Africa proposes buying of natural gas from US in efforts to mend relations
South Africa proposes buying of natural gas from US in efforts to mend relations
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Explosion reported near military barracks in Nigeria's capital
Explosion reported near military barracks in Nigeria's capital
Algeria presidential hopefuls jailed for 10 years for 'buying electoral signatures'
Algeria presidential hopefuls jailed for 10 years for 'buying electoral signatures'
Canadian mining company Barrick opposes Mali move for gold mines
Canadian mining company Barrick opposes Mali move for gold mines
Fidan to meet Putin during two-day visit to Moscow
Fidan to meet Putin during two-day visit to Moscow
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us