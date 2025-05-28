TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye runs smooth hajj operation for over 84,000 pilgrims, praises Saudi cooperation
Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) says the country undertakes one of its largest and most detailed logistical operations to date in support of the pilgrimage.
Türkiye runs smooth hajj operation for over 84,000 pilgrims, praises Saudi cooperation
Ali Erbas / AA
May 28, 2025

Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs has mobilised a substantial team to provide comprehensive services for Turkish pilgrims during the Hajj missions for Muslims.

In a press briefing in Makkah on Wednesday, the directorate's head Ali Erbas announced that Türkiye has sent 84,942 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj this year.

The majority of Turkish pilgrims have already arrived in Mecca and Medina, with the remaining expected to reach the holy cities in the coming days. The average age of Turkish pilgrims is 60 years, reflecting a mature demographic participating in this spiritual journey.

Erbas described Hajj as a “challenging but deeply meaningful act of worship,” and highlighted the Presidency’s extensive preparations across areas such as guidance, health, and logistical support.

“We manage a large-scale organisation so that our citizens can fulfill their Hajj duties in the best possible manner,” said Erbas.

He outlined an extensive support infrastructure covering religious guidance, health services, accommodation, transportation, and communications.

A total of 71 expert scholars and 418 female religious guides have been deployed to lead irshad (spiritual guidance) activities, along with 392 group leaders and 1,840 members to serve the pilgrims.

“We see Hajj not just as a ritual but as a profound educational and spiritual journey,” he said. “We want every pilgrim to return having experienced personal and communal growth.”

Preparations for Arafat, one of the most critical components of the pilgrimage, have been finalised. Erbas said air-conditioned tents have been installed and a temporary hospital is being set up to serve ill or elderly pilgrims.

Although our time there is brief, we have also established a temporary hospital to respond to any medical needs, especially for our elderly and physically challenged pilgrims, whose transport will be managed entirely by vehicle,” he added.

In addition, the Diyanet Digital team, the Presidency’s press office, and its television station are present in the holy land to assist with media coverage and communication.

Strong cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Erbas also expressed his deep gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its strong cooperation and support.

“We have an exceptionally good working relationship with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj. Their dedication to serving pilgrims is admirable, and I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our brothers in this friendly and brotherly country,” he said.

Hajj memoirs as a cornerstone of Turkish identity & culture

In 1947, a sight of a Turkish flag on a haji's ship at Jeddah Islamic seaport would move locals to tears as it served as a reminder of Turkiye's historical mission in Mecca and Medina, a memory to be preserved for future generations.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Elon Musk ends role in Trump's administration
Elon Musk ends role in Trump's administration
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us