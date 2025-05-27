A suicide bomber is responsible for an explosion earlier this week near a military barracks in Nigerian capital Abuja, which injured one person, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Tuesday.

In recent months, northern and central Nigeria have seen an upsurge in attacks by insurgent groups and armed criminal gangs, responsible for kidnapping, looting and murder.

Monday's explosion occurred around 2:50pm (1350 GMT), about 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) from the residence of Nigeria's president.

"The suicide bomber died instantly leaving one passerby injured," the emergency agency said in a statement, adding that the explosive device had detonated as the bomber attempted to enter the military post.

'Thorough investigation' launched

Security forces have not yet confirmed the cause of the blast, with the Nigerian army referring to "an explosion" in a post published Monday on X.

"A thorough investigation has been launched, including a detailed forensic analysis, to determine the exact cause and nature of the explosion," police spokesperson said on Monday.

Pictures seen by AFP showed the bloodied body of a man in a green-and-white shirt and black trousers lying on the ground.

Abuja has, in the past, witnessed bombings claimed by Boko Haram.

The last major attack in the capital took place in July 2022, when ISWAP fighters blasted their way into a prison outside Abuja with explosives, killing five people and freeing 879 inmates, although almost half were recaptured in the following days.