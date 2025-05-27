AFRICA
2 min read
Suicide bomber behind explosion in Nigeria capital: emergency agency
A suicide bomber is responsible for an explosion near a military barracks in Nigerian capital Abuja on Monday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said.
Suicide bomber behind explosion in Nigeria capital: emergency agency
A suicide bomber detonated himself near a military barracks in Nigeria's capital Abuja on May 26, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
13 hours ago

A suicide bomber is responsible for an explosion earlier this week near a military barracks in Nigerian capital Abuja, which injured one person, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Tuesday.

In recent months, northern and central Nigeria have seen an upsurge in attacks by insurgent groups and armed criminal gangs, responsible for kidnapping, looting and murder.

Monday's explosion occurred around 2:50pm (1350 GMT), about 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) from the residence of Nigeria's president.

"The suicide bomber died instantly leaving one passerby injured," the emergency agency said in a statement, adding that the explosive device had detonated as the bomber attempted to enter the military post.

'Thorough investigation' launched

Security forces have not yet confirmed the cause of the blast, with the Nigerian army referring to "an explosion" in a post published Monday on X.

"A thorough investigation has been launched, including a detailed forensic analysis, to determine the exact cause and nature of the explosion," police spokesperson said on Monday.

Pictures seen by AFP showed the bloodied body of a man in a green-and-white shirt and black trousers lying on the ground.

Abuja has, in the past, witnessed bombings claimed by Boko Haram.

The last major attack in the capital took place in July 2022, when ISWAP fighters blasted their way into a prison outside Abuja with explosives, killing five people and freeing 879 inmates, although almost half were recaptured in the following days.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sudan cholera outbreak worsens as war hinders treatment
Sudan cholera outbreak worsens as war hinders treatment
Legends of Istanbul: An epic storytelling experience that combines myth and history
Legends of Istanbul: An epic storytelling experience that combines myth and history
South Africa denies changing black empowerment policy for Musk's Starlink
South Africa denies changing black empowerment policy for Musk's Starlink
Kenya opens embassy in Morocco after 60 years of ties
Kenya opens embassy in Morocco after 60 years of ties
President Museveni seeks forgiveness from Ugandans
President Museveni seeks forgiveness from Ugandans
African man dies in Swiss police station after arrest
African man dies in Swiss police station after arrest
Ghana likely to miss cocoa output target in 2024/25 season
Ghana likely to miss cocoa output target in 2024/25 season
Nigeria drops bill that would have prompted 6-month jailing of adults who fail to vote
Nigeria drops bill that would have prompted 6-month jailing of adults who fail to vote
South Africa proposes buying of natural gas from US in efforts to mend relations
South Africa proposes buying of natural gas from US in efforts to mend relations
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Explosion reported near military barracks in Nigeria's capital
Explosion reported near military barracks in Nigeria's capital
Algeria presidential hopefuls jailed for 10 years for 'buying electoral signatures'
Algeria presidential hopefuls jailed for 10 years for 'buying electoral signatures'
Canadian mining company Barrick opposes Mali move for gold mines
Canadian mining company Barrick opposes Mali move for gold mines
Fidan to meet Putin during two-day visit to Moscow
Fidan to meet Putin during two-day visit to Moscow
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us