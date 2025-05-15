SPORTS

Former South Africa winger Hendricks dies after heart attack
Cornal Hendricks died at the age of 37 after a heart condition had previously forced him to retire in 2015 before he returned to the sport in 2019.
Cornal Hendricks of South Africa during a match in 2022. / Getty
May 15, 2025

Former South Africa winger Cornal Hendricks has died at the age of 37 due to a heart attack, South African Rugby said on Thursday.

Hendricks, who played in 12 tests for South Africa and scored five tries, was also part of their sevens team when they won gold in the World Games in 2013 and the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

A heart condition had forced him to retire in 2015, but he returned to the sport in 2019 and played in a total of 233 first-class matches in a professional career spanning more than 17 years.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Cornal Hendricks, a remarkable athlete who represented his country in sevens and fifteen-man rugby with distinction," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said in a statement.

"Cornal was one of those players who loved the game and he worked extremely hard, but he always did so with a smile on his face... our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Stephaney and their children, his family, friends, and teammates."

TRT Global - South Africa wins Rugby Sevens World Championship

South Africa's Springbok Sevens defeated Spain 19-5 in the men's final.

SOURCE:Reuters
