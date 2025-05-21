TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Turkish president says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
Türkiye believes "the Turkic world family photo will always be incomplete without the presence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," says Erdogan.
Turkish president says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
On the ongoing war in Ukraine, Erdogan said: “We will continue our intensive contacts with both countries (Russia-Ukraine) toward achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and a just peace.” / AA
an hour ago

The Turkish president has said that the Turkic world is “incomplete” without the inclusion of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the Organization of Turkic States.

“We believe the Turkic world family photo will always be incomplete without the presence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States Informal in Budapest on Wednesday, the capital of Hungary.

“For this reason, we consider the decision we made today at our summit regarding the observer membership of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the Turkic Academy as a very important additional step. I hope that in the not-too-distant future, we will see the day when the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is accepted as a full member of our organisation,” he added.

In November 2022, the TRNC became an observer member of the organisation during the Samarkand Summit.

"We (OTS) have overcome many difficulties, prejudices and obstacles,” he said, adding: “Of course, there is still a long road ahead, but I have no doubt we will reach our goals together with you, my brothers and sisters."

Erdogan also called the Middle Corridor a key route between the East and the West, urging stronger cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States for its success.

Speaking about the past and present regional conflicts, he said: "Tragedies that took place in the past in Cyprus, Karabakh, Bosnia, and today in Gaza remind us that we must also consider what lies beyond our borders."

"Our bonds of brotherhood make it necessary for us to watch each other’s backs and step up our solidarity," he added.

On the ongoing war in Ukraine, Erdogan said: “We will continue our intensive contacts with both countries (Russia-Ukraine) toward achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and a just peace.”

Turning to Gaza, Erdogan condemned what he called one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times, citing a UN warning that 14,000 babies could die without urgent aid.

“As the Turkic world, our contributions are vital in achieving a ceasefire, ensuring the continuous delivery of humanitarian aid, and launching a just and lasting peace process,” he said. “In the pursuit of stability and calm in our region, it is essential to stand against Israel’s unchecked expansionism and to support the territorial integrity of Palestine, as well as that of Lebanon and Syria.”

Erdogan also said he was pleased to visit Hungary, a country with “deep friendship ties,” noting the summit’s significance as the first ever held in an observer country — a move he said reflects the importance placed on Hungary.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
African free trade agreement needs 'reciprocity': US
African free trade agreement needs 'reciprocity': US
Tanzania's police X account hacked, announces President Samia's 'death'
Tanzania's police X account hacked, announces President Samia's 'death'
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Somali PM Barre hails Türkiye as ‘true brother’ of Somalia
Somali PM Barre hails Türkiye as ‘true brother’ of Somalia
By Nuri Aden
Africa's new health boss promises healthcare access for all
Africa's new health boss promises healthcare access for all
South Africa's Ramaphosa arrives in US for talks with Trump
South Africa's Ramaphosa arrives in US for talks with Trump
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Former Senegal minister charged over Covid fund fraud
Former Senegal minister charged over Covid fund fraud
In pictures: Inside Tripoli militia base seized by Libyan forces
In pictures: Inside Tripoli militia base seized by Libyan forces
At least 58 unidentified corpses found in Libyan hospital refrigerator
At least 58 unidentified corpses found in Libyan hospital refrigerator
Turkish top diplomat meets Serbian president in Belgrade
Turkish top diplomat meets Serbian president in Belgrade
Egypt's central bank widely expected to cut rates
Egypt's central bank widely expected to cut rates
Unexploded shells cause anxiety among Sudan's returnees
Unexploded shells cause anxiety among Sudan's returnees
Crew killed in Egyptian military training jet crash
Crew killed in Egyptian military training jet crash
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us