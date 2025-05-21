Access to social media platform X in Tanzania has been blocked on major internet providers, the internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported on Tuesday

It comes a day after social media accounts of major government institutions were targeted and breached, raising fears of a coordinated cyberattack on government institutions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tanzania's police X account was hacked and used to publish hoax about the death of President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Police said the “false and misleading post”, which was pulled down, was published on their account by an external party.

The restricted access to X comes amid an increasingly tense political atmosphere in the East African country, which is due to hold elections later this year.

Leading Kenyan and Ugandan activists were deported from the country on Tuesday after trying to attend opposition leader Tundu Lissu's treason trial, a rights group said.

Lissu's Chadema party has been banned from taking part in elections due in October after insisting on reforms.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Monday that foreign activists would not be allowed to interfere in the country's affairs and urged security organs "not to allow ill-mannered individuals from other countries to cross the line here".