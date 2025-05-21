TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye condemns Israeli fire on diplomats in Jenin, demands accountability
Ankara slams Israel after its soldiers opened fire on diplomats in Jenin, including a Turkish consular official, calling it a serious violation of international law and urging global condemnation.
Türkiye condemns Israeli fire on diplomats in Jenin, demands accountability
Turkish Foreign Ministry urged both sides to take full advantage of the truce by engaging in "direct and healthy dialogue." / Photo: AA
an hour ago

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation following an incident in which Israeli soldiers opened fire on a group of diplomats, including a Turkish consular official, during a visit to the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

In a sharply worded statement on Wednesday, the ministry described the attack as a “grave threat” to diplomatic safety and a reflection of Israel’s “systematic disregard for international law and human rights.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms the opening of fire by Israeli soldiers on a group of diplomats, including an official from the Turkish Consulate General in Jerusalem,” the statement said. It emphasised that the lives of the diplomats were endangered in what Ankara called an unacceptable act.

Call for immediate investigation

The ministry demanded an immediate investigation into the incident and stressed that those responsible must be held accountable. It also called on the international community to take a firm stance against the incident.

“The targeting of diplomats constitutes a grave threat not only to individual safety but also to the mutual respect and trust that form the foundation of inter-state relations,” the statement continued.

Türkiye urged international actors to condemn the attack “in the strongest possible terms” and to take tangible steps to address what it referred to as Israel’s growing “impunity” in the occupied Palestinian territories.

There has been no immediate response from Israeli authorities regarding the incident.

Explore
Dutch museum removes 'priceless' Benin bronzes for return to Nigeria
Dutch museum removes 'priceless' Benin bronzes for return to Nigeria
SA says won't withdraw Israel case, undo laws as Trump hosts Ramaphosa
SA says won't withdraw Israel case, undo laws as Trump hosts Ramaphosa
Khartoum 'completely free' of RSF: Sudan
Khartoum 'completely free' of RSF: Sudan
African free trade agreement needs 'reciprocity': US
African free trade agreement needs 'reciprocity': US
Tanzania's police X account hacked, announces President Samia's 'death'
Tanzania's police X account hacked, announces President Samia's 'death'
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Somali PM Barre hails Türkiye as ‘true brother’ of Somalia
Somali PM Barre hails Türkiye as ‘true brother’ of Somalia
By Nuri Aden
Africa's new health boss promises healthcare access for all
Africa's new health boss promises healthcare access for all
South Africa's Ramaphosa arrives in US for talks with Trump
South Africa's Ramaphosa arrives in US for talks with Trump
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Former Senegal minister charged over Covid fund fraud
Former Senegal minister charged over Covid fund fraud
In pictures: Inside Tripoli militia base seized by Libyan forces
In pictures: Inside Tripoli militia base seized by Libyan forces
At least 58 unidentified corpses found in Libyan hospital refrigerator
At least 58 unidentified corpses found in Libyan hospital refrigerator
Turkish top diplomat meets Serbian president in Belgrade
Turkish top diplomat meets Serbian president in Belgrade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us