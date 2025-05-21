AFRICA
2 min read
Six dead in Côte d'Ivoire landslide after heavy rain
Six people have died in an overnight landslide after torrential rain in Côte d'Ivoire's main city Abidjan, a government minister has said.
Six dead in Côte d'Ivoire landslide after heavy rain
Heavy rainfall is typical in Côte d'Ivoire from May through to late July. / Photo: Reuters
an hour ago

Six people died in an overnight landslide after torrential rain in Côte d'Ivoire's main city Abidjan, a government minister and emergency workers said.

Heavy rainfall is typical in Côte d'Ivoire from May through to late July and landslides and flooding are common with dozens of fatalities annually.

"We learned mid-morning of the initial damage caused by last night's rain in Abidjan," National cohesion Minster Myss Belmonde Dogo wrote on her Facebook page.

She reported a landslide affecting three properties in Mossikro, part of the capital's Attecoube district.

Several killed

"The provisional report shows six people dead and seven other victims evacuated to Yopougon University Hospital," in a neighbouring town, Dogo wrote.

"We were lying down when the rain started to come. The earth above fell on the house," Audrey Toh Lou, a survivor, told AFP.

In June 2023, also in Mossikro, five people were killed in a landslide after heavy rainfall.

Neighbourhoods destroyed

That year saw some 30 fatalities in incidents linked to heavy rains.

Last year, the rains caused a total of more than 20 deaths.

Precarious construction in poor and flood-prone areas is common in Abidjan, population some six million.

The government launched a vast clear-up policy last year, destroying many neighbourhoods full of informal housing.

The policy drew criticism from residents, the opposition and NGOs including Amnesty International, with few of those evicted reportedly being resettled.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Dutch museum removes 'priceless' Benin bronzes for return to Nigeria
Dutch museum removes 'priceless' Benin bronzes for return to Nigeria
SA says won't withdraw Israel case, undo laws as Trump hosts Ramaphosa
SA says won't withdraw Israel case, undo laws as Trump hosts Ramaphosa
Khartoum 'completely free' of RSF: Sudan
Khartoum 'completely free' of RSF: Sudan
African free trade agreement needs 'reciprocity': US
African free trade agreement needs 'reciprocity': US
Tanzania's police X account hacked, announces President Samia's 'death'
Tanzania's police X account hacked, announces President Samia's 'death'
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Somali PM Barre hails Türkiye as ‘true brother’ of Somalia
Somali PM Barre hails Türkiye as ‘true brother’ of Somalia
By Nuri Aden
Africa's new health boss promises healthcare access for all
Africa's new health boss promises healthcare access for all
South Africa's Ramaphosa arrives in US for talks with Trump
South Africa's Ramaphosa arrives in US for talks with Trump
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Former Senegal minister charged over Covid fund fraud
Former Senegal minister charged over Covid fund fraud
In pictures: Inside Tripoli militia base seized by Libyan forces
In pictures: Inside Tripoli militia base seized by Libyan forces
At least 58 unidentified corpses found in Libyan hospital refrigerator
At least 58 unidentified corpses found in Libyan hospital refrigerator
Turkish top diplomat meets Serbian president in Belgrade
Turkish top diplomat meets Serbian president in Belgrade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us