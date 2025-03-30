Campaigning began Saturday in Gabon ahead of next month’s presidential elections.

The 14-day electioneering will run until April 11, one day before the April 12 polls, according to the National Commission for the Organization and Coordination of Elections and Referendum.

There are eight candidates in the race, including transition President Oligui Nguema.

The other seven candidates include Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze, the former prime minister in former President Ali Bongo’s government, who is seen as the main challenger to Nguema; and Zenaba Gninga Chaning, the only female candidate in the race.

Nguema is campaigning under the Rally of Builders, a platform that has received the backing of several political parties and associations.

Angelique Ngoma, secretary general of the former ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG), told reporters in the national capital of Libreville on Friday that support for Nguema is based on his “positive record” as transition president.

Nguema formed the new platform to disassociate himself from the shadows of the former ruling party and avoid questions about the continuity of Ali Bongo’s regime, according to analysts.

He is campaigning on the promise of consolidating reforms undertaken during the political transition, including strengthening Gabon’s economic sovereignty, implementing public policies aimed at improving the lives of Gabonese people, and addressing youth unemployment.

Nguema has promised a transparent and peaceful election which he sees as a crucial step to guarantee the return to constitutional order and the strengthening of public institutions.

On Friday, the Movement of Committed Women of Civil Society, in a statement said that “the candidates who hope for women’s vote will have to show clearly how they intend to ensure gender parity and women's economic emancipation.”

Last November, Gabon promulgated a new Constitution following a constitutional referendum.

The new Constitution abolished the post of prime minister and provides a seven-year presidential term that can be renewed once.

Nguema, a former commander of the Republican Guard, led a group of soldiers who deposed President Ali Bongo in August 2023.