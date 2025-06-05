AFRICA
Cholera-prone African nations call for own vaccines
About 99% of all cholera-related global deaths in 2025 have been reported on continent, says WHO
African leaders have pressed the case for indigenous cholera vaccine production as 99% of all cholera-related global deaths in 2025 have been reported on the continent.

It came during a virtual cholera conference on Wednesday for heads of state that was hosted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

The leaders of Angola, Zambia, Namibia, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo attended. Cholera is perennial in southern African nations, especially during the rainy season, and while curable, it also claims lives.

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema said there was a need for the continent to accelerate local vaccine and critical supply manufacturing, while prioritizing domestic financing to reduce its reliance on unpredictable donor support.

Warning systems

"Since cholera knows no borders, we must strengthen cross-border coordination through joint surveillance, early warning systems and harmonized reporting mechanisms among neighboring states," he said in a statement after the meeting.

Angola's President Joao Lourenco, who is the African Union (AU) chairperson, said cholera was much more than a health emergency, as it represented a major obstacle to economic, social and human development in Africa.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus said the organisation has delivered 230 million doses of oral cholera vaccines to 31 countries so far this year.

"We need to expand local manufacturing of oral cholera vaccines and optimize the use of existing supplies through earlier detection and more efficient vaccination campaigns," he said.

