At least 14 people were killed and several others injured in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur in western Sudan, a relief committee said on Wednesday.

The Abu Shouk Emergency Committee said the attack targeted the Abu Shouk refugee camp in El-Fasher, the capital city of the state.

There was no comment from the paramilitary group on the allegations.

El-Fasher has witnessed intense fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings about the risks of violence in a city that serves as a key humanitarian hub for the five Darfur states.

Deadly war

The RSF and the army have been locked in a brutal power struggle since April 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths and pushing Sudan into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to UN and local figures. However, US-based researchers estimate the actual death toll to be as high as 130,000.