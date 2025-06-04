AFRICA
Africa continues campaign for permanent UN Security Council seat
Africa's push for a seat on the UN Security Council continued on Wednesday at an African Union ministerial meeting in Zambia.
Africa's quest for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council has been elusive for long. / Photo: AP
Africa's push for a seat on the UN Security Council continued on Wednesday with the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the African Union's Committee of Ten (C-10) in Zambia.

The meeting in the capital Lusaka is focused on the Common African Position (CAP), which aims to secure at least two permanent and five rotational positions for the continent on the council.

In his opening remarks, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said the continent's limited representation in the council significantly limits the AU's effectiveness in resolving conflicts and maintaining peace.

"This is especially true in light of the continent's escalating conflicts and the rapidly changing global geopolitical and economic landscape. African countries need to stay united and engaged with other interest groups, particularly the five permanent members of the Security Council," Hichilema said in a speech read on his behalf by the country's Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma.

'Major historical anomaly'

Zambia's Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe said Africa is the only continent without permanent representation on the Security Council, "a major historical anomaly that birthed the continent's push for the council's reform."

UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang said Africa has been asked to present its model of lobbying for permanent representation on the council.

"It is this model that will help inform negotiations on Africa's quest for permanent representation on the council, correcting the historical injustices of colonialism and expropriation," Yang noted in remarks delivered on his behalf by Ivor Fung, director of his office.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, represented by Political Affairs, Peace, and Security (PAPS) head Bankole Adeoye, said the continental call for permanent council representation is in line with efforts to maintain peace and security.

Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister Alhaji Kabba, who co-chaired the meeting with Haimbe, echoed those remarks.

