Buhari extends London stay for dentist visit
President Muhammadu Buhari has frequently been to London for undisclosed medical reasons.
President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure will end  on 29 May.  Photo: AFP / AFP
May 10, 2023

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will extend his stay in London to see a dentist, according to a presidential aide.

The president had travelled to London last week to attend the coronation of King Charles III and was scheduled to return home this week.

But he will now spend one more week in UK "at the behest of his dentist who has started attending to him," Bashir Ahmed said in a tweet.

"The specialist requires to see the president in another five days for a procedure already commenced," he added.

President Buhari has frequently been to London for undisclosed medical reasons. He is due to hand over power on 29 May to President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
