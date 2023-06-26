SPORTS
Senegal’s Koulibaly leaves Chelsea for Al-Hilal
The 3-year deal will see Chelsea bank £18 million in transfer fees from the Saudi Pro League.
Kalidou Koulibaly moved to England from Naples where he played for 8 years. Photo/ Reuters
June 26, 2023

Kalidou Koulibaly has left Chelsea after only one season to join Saudi Professional League side Al-Hilal.

The Senegal captain moved to Chelsea from Napoli last June on a four-year deal worth £34million, making 32 appearances and scoring two goals in 23 Premier League appearances.

His entry into the Saudi Professional League adds to the list of high-profile footballers who have moved to the league in the past six months.

Karim Benzema joined Al-Ittihad after 14 seasons in Real Madrid and Christiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr in December after a fallout with Manchester United.

Wolves captain Ruben Neves has also signed the dotted line to join Al-Hilal in a £47 million deal.

For Koulibaly, Chelsea will bank a transfer fee of £18million from Al-Hilal, also clearing his £200,000-a-week salary off their books.

Chelsea Departures

With this new move, the Senegalese defender joins other top-level footballers and Chelsea players now playing in the Arab League.

On June 21, Chelsea announced that N'Golo Kante will move to Al-Ittihad on a free transfer following the expiration of his deal with the Blues.

After Koulibaly and Kante, Edouard Mendy, Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are reportedly in the final stages of their move to the Gulf state.

SOURCE:Reuters
