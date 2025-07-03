AFRICA
2 min read
Trump to host five African leaders next week - reports
Leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal are expected to attend the meeting in Washington, according to reports.
Trump to host five African leaders next week - reports
US President Trump hosts Rwanda and DR Congo foreign ministers at the White House. / Reuters
July 3, 2025

The first African leaders' summit of U.S. President Donald Trump's second term will be held next week in Washington, with heads of state from western and central African nations, media reports said on Wednesday.

The news was first reported by Africa Intelligence and confirmed to Semafor by a person familiar with the plans.

The meeting will take place from July 9-11 and will be attended by Trump and leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal, according to the reports.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

Foreign aid cuts

The Trump administration has axed swaths of US foreign aid for Africa as part of a plan to curb spending it considers wasteful and not aligned with Trump's "America First" policies.

It says it wants to focus on trade and investment and to drive mutual prosperity.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US was abandoning what he called a charity-based model and will favor those nations that demonstrate "both the ability and willingness to help themselves".

US envoys in Africa will be rated on commercial deals struck, African Affairs senior bureau official Troy Fitrel said in May, describing it as the new strategy for support on the continent.

RELATEDTRT Global - DRC-Rwanda deal: Will the US-brokered treaty survive?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us