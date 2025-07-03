WORLD
2 min read
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
The lawmakers say Bunker Buster Act would allow Trump to 'take actions to ensure Israel is prepared for all contingencies if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon.'
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber returns from Operation Midnight Hammer / Reuters
July 3, 2025

A pair of US lawmakers on opposite sides of the aisle introduced a measure that would allow President Donald Trump to provide Israel with B-2 stealth bombers and 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon.

“Iran is the world’s leading state ‘sponsor of terror’ and is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans. As Iran rebuilds its nuclear programme, we must maintain maximum deterrence," Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey wrote Wednesday on X.

He said his Bunker Buster Act with New York Republican Mike Lawler will give Israel the tools it needs to deter Iranian "aggression and take out their underground nuclear sites — strengthening US national security."

It would allow Trump to "take actions to ensure Israel is prepared for all contingencies if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon."

The US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordow nuclear facility on June 22 and launched dozens of submarine-based cruise missile attacks on two other sites in Natanz and Isfahan as part of its campaign against Iran’s nuclear programme.

A sixth round of talks between the US and Iran was scheduled for June 15, but Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites on June 13.

The 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect June 24.

Iran's nuclear programme was "degraded" by one to two years in the air strikes, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us