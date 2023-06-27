The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) have both confirmed Jeddah as the host city in the next Club World Cup.

FIFA had in February named Saudi Arabia as the host nation but the announcement over which city would hold the games was revealed on Monday.

The decision follows FIFA’s detailed inspection of key infrastructure including the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, as well as the proposed training and accommodation facilities.

"We are delighted that Jeddah, with its state-of-the-art facilities and reputation for hosting major international sports events, has been selected as host city for the FIFA Club World Cup," said Yasser Al Misehal, President of SAFF.

Players

This means that Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, who have just added Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante to their ranks, will have home advantage in the seven-team tournament.

Manchester City will also take part in the Club World Cup for the first time after beating Inter Milan in the Champions League final earlier this month.

Al-Ahly, Leon, Urawa Red Diamonds and Auckland City will also be part of the tournament, while the final of the seven teams is still to be decided.

The Club World Cup was founded in 2000 and was last won by Real Madrid in 2022.

Saudi Arabia is also bidding to host the 2030 World Cup, spending large sums to transfer high-profile players to its Professional League.

The Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have snapped up midfielder Ruben Neves and centre back Kalidou Koulibaly. Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo in December while Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante have joined Al-Ittihad.