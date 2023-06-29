The Tanzanian government has lifted a longstanding directive barring upcountry buses from operating at night.

The ban, lifted on Wednesday, had been in effect since the 1990s.

The government says the move will spur economic growth, especially in the transport sector.

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the country had recorded improvements in infrastructure, security and transport management, hence the decision to lift the ban.

The ministry of home affairs has been directed to work closely with the transport ministry to “establish a procedure to be followed by the owners and drivers of passenger buses who intend to transport passengers at night.”

Majaliwa told Tanzania’s parliament that the ban was imposed following an increase in the number of bus hijackings and accidents at night.

The Tanzania Bus Owners Association (TABOA) has welcomed the move, saying allowing night travel would significantly boost earnings in the transport sector.