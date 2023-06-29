AFRICA
Tanzania lifts night travel ban in public transport
The Tanzanian government says the decision to lift night travel ban will spur economic growth in the public transport sector.
A ban on night travel in the public transport in Tanzania was introduced in the 1990s. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 29, 2023

The Tanzanian government has lifted a longstanding directive barring upcountry buses from operating at night.

The ban, lifted on Wednesday, had been in effect since the 1990s.

The government says the move will spur economic growth, especially in the transport sector.

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the country had recorded improvements in infrastructure, security and transport management, hence the decision to lift the ban.

The ministry of home affairs has been directed to work closely with the transport ministry to “establish a procedure to be followed by the owners and drivers of passenger buses who intend to transport passengers at night.”

Majaliwa told Tanzania’s parliament that the ban was imposed following an increase in the number of bus hijackings and accidents at night.

The Tanzania Bus Owners Association (TABOA) has welcomed the move, saying allowing night travel would significantly boost earnings in the transport sector.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
