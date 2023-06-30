By Brian Okoth

The death toll in a gruesome accident that occurred in Kenya’s Rift Valley town of Londiani has risen to 51.

The region’s police commander, Tom Odera, said at least five more deaths were recorded on Saturday, a few hours after the Friday night incident.

The victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment in hospital, Odera said in a statement.

On Friday, 44 people died on the spot after a truck rammed several vehicles in Londiani, Kericho County in the west of Kenya’s Rift Valley region.

In a statement, President William Ruto said on Friday: “It is distressing that some of the fatalities are young people with a promising future and business people who were on their daily chores. We pray for the speedy recovery of all survivors.”

Crackdown on traffic offenders

Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said rescue efforts will be followed by investigations to determine the cause of the crash.

“I take this opportunity to condole with the families, friends of the bereaved, and wish quick recovery to those injured following this tragic incident,” he said in a statement.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki directed police officers to crack down on road users flouting traffic rules.

“Police officers across the country are directed to enforce traffic rules firmly and apprehend all offenders flouting traffic rules, including but not limited to those driving defective and unroadworthy motor vehicles,” he said in a Twitter statement on Friday.

Truck driver 'lost control' of vehicle

Kericho County Police Commander Geoffrey Mayek confirmed the fatalities in an address to journalists on Friday evening.

Londiani Sub-County Police Commander Agnes Kunga said the crash happened at 6:30pm local time, and that rescue operation was underway.

According to Kunga, the truck carrying shipping container was heading towards Kericho town, when the driver lost control of the trailer and rammed six other vehicles, roadside traders and stalls, pedestrians and operators of motorbike taxi.

After the crash, rescue efforts commenced promptly, with police working in concerted effort with emergency response teams to rescue the injured and move the deceased to morgues.

“A trailer lost control, causing a devastating collision involving multiple vehicles,” Kenya’s Emergency-Plus Medical Services said on Twitter.

Accident blackspot

Kenyan television station, Citizen, reported that at least 55 people were feared to have lost their lives in the accident.

Londiani, located 220 kilometres northwest of Kenya’s capital Nairobi, is a blackspot that has claimed the lives of several road users in the past.

Kenyan former energy minister Charles Keter, who previously served as a member of parliament from Kericho County, said on Twitter: “My sincere condolences to those that have lost their loved ones at the Londiani junction accident and quick recovery to all the injured.”