Minister flags threat of military coup in South Africa
State Security Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said there had not been anyone attempting to stage a coup in South Africa but security agencies were continuously monitoring.
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs the media on the outcomes of a cabinet meeting on February 27, 2025. / Getty
July 17, 2025

South Africa faces the risk of a coup among other security challenges, although intelligence agencies have put in place measures to minimise the chances of a military takeover, according to State Security Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Public broadcaster SABC quotes the minister as saying that no recent coup attempts had occurred according to national security strategy for 2024-2028.

“One of the risks is the risk of coup d’etat... We have identified it and we’ve put measures to mitigate against it,” Ntshavheni is quoted as saying.

She made the remarks during a media briefing at parliament after she had presented her department’s budget vote to lawmakers.

“In the last few days or in the last few weeks, there has not been anyone attempting to do a coup in South Africa… but we’re continuously monitoring,” she added.

Political storm

It comes amid a political storm after President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu over corruptions allegations made by a provincial police chief. Mchunu has rejected the allegations, describing them as "insinuations made without evidence or due processes".

President Ramaphosa announced the creation of a "Judicial Commission of Inquiry" charged with investigating "the role of current or former senior officials in certain institutions who may have aided or abetted the alleged criminal activity".

The commission must deliver reports in three and six months.

Law professor and member of ruling African National Congress (ANC), Firoz Cachalia, has been appointed as interim police minister.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
