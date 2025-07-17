The Commander of the Somali Police Force, Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi, convened a meeting with senior female police officers of varying ranks.

In recent years, sweeping reforms within Somalia’s security apparatus have significantly increased female representation, with women ascending to prominent positions in both the police and the military.

The Somali Police Force says the meeting underscored a steadfast commitment to promoting and safeguarding the rights of these ‘‘courageous’’ women within the Somali Armed Forces, who stand as powerful role models, demonstrating the vital contributions of Somali women to society.

Public perception of women in the security forces has also undergone a transformative shift, with growing numbers of Somali women choosing to serve and bolster security in the Horn of Africa nation.

Over the past three years, intensified government operations have markedly improved security in Mogadishu and its surrounding areas, further highlighting the critical role these women play in fostering stability and progress.