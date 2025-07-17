TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan tells UN that Gaza has become a "concentration camp" and calls for immediate ceasefire, full Palestinian UN membership, and urgent humanitarian access.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan tells UN that Gaza has become a "concentration camp" and calls for immediate ceasefire. / AA
July 17, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has condemned Israel’s genocide in Gaza in strong terms during an address to the United Nations Security Council, saying the conflict has turned the enclave into a "concentration camp" and accusing Israel of systematically targeting civilians.

"As we gather in this hall today, Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people continues unabated," Fidan said on Wednesday.

"Over 2 million people are enduring unspeakable suffering in Gaza."

He cited mass displacement, widespread destruction, and the deliberate blocking of humanitarian aid.

"Civilians are being indiscriminately killed at aid distribution points as they try to access food and water. Starvation is being used as a weapon of war," he said.

‘Machine fed by hate’

Fidan accused Israel of violating every core principle of international humanitarian law.

"It doesn't matter whether you are a child fetching water or a mother searching for food—you are a target of the Israeli war machine," he said.

"This is a machine fed by hate and impunity."

He warned that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has escalated into a test of global moral resolve.

"Some choose to look away. This cannot continue."

The minister stressed that only the United Nations can ensure effective, neutral, and dignified aid delivery.

"The core humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence must be upheld," he said.

Wider conflict risk

Fidan also warned that Israel’s military campaign risks wider conflict in the region.

"This strategy of aggression extends not only to Palestine but also to Lebanon, Syria, and Iran," he said.

"In Syria, Israeli attacks are threatening the fragile peace that has come at a high cost."

He urged the international community to prevent further escalation and ensure that Syria does not descend back into chaos.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s support for full international recognition of the State of Palestine and its membership in the United Nations.

"This is essential for lasting peace in the Middle East," he said.

He concluded with sharp criticism of the UN Security Council.

"It has failed the people of Gaza. It has failed human dignity. This is no longer just a humanitarian emergency—it is a test of our collective humanity."

"What needs to be done is crystal clear: stop the Israeli war machine, stop impunity, ensure immediate and sustained ceasefire, deliver unhindered humanitarian aid, and renew commitment to a two-state solution—now."

