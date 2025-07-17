WORLD
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Tehran urges OIC and UN to act swiftly, says Israeli strikes on Syria are enabled by Western military and political backing.
July 17, 2025

Iran has condemned Israel's recent strikes in Syria, warning they pose an unprecedented threat to international peace and security.

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations to act swiftly and decisively in response to what he described as growing Israeli aggression.

"Today, it is clear to all that the Zionist regime represents the greatest threat to peace and stability in the region," Baghaei said, accusing Israel of targeting Syrian public infrastructure and deepening its occupation.

"This regime, benefiting from the military and political support of the US as well as other Western countries—particularly Germany, the UK and France—is now threatening international peace and security in an unprecedented manner," he added.

Baghaei also said the international community’s failure to stop Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza has encouraged Tel Aviv’s wider military campaign.

He urged the OIC and the UN to take "immediate and effective" steps to stop what he described as Israel’s dangerous provocations and expansionist ambitions.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, secretary of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, echoed the warning.

"Unfortunately, this was all too predictable. Which capital is next?" he said.

"The rabid Israeli regime knows no bounds and only grasps one language. The world, including the region, must unite to end its unhinged aggression."

He added that "Iran supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and will always stand with the Syrian people."

