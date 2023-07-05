French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have appointed Spain's Luis Enrique for the next two seasons.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Qatari businessman and PSG chair, introduced the senior team's new head coach Luis Enrique in a press conference on Wednesday, as the 53-year-old agreed to coach PSG until 2025.

Earlier Wednesday, PSG sacked Christophe Galtier, who remained in charge for one season to win the French Ligue 1 and French Super Cup titles.

Luis Enrique thanked PSG and Al-Khelaifi, and the club's sporting director for the confidence that they have shown in hiring him.

"I am delighted to be here [at PSG], and I hope to repay everyone for this confidence [by winning important titles]. I don't speak French but I am starting to study it," Luis Enrique said, adding that he was looking forward to show his head coaching skills at PSG.

The former Barcelona head coach stated that he is "committed" to build a team that plays an attacking football and he is sure to achieve this goal.

"I think we are going to entertain the PSG fans," he added.

Decorated football manager

PSG is one of the powerful teams in Europe but failed to secure the UEFA Champions League that they crave.

Luis Enrique, a former Real Madrid, Barcelona and Spain midfielder, coached Italy's Roma, Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

He guided Barcelona to the 2015 Champions League success, and helped them win back-to-back Spanish La Liga titles in 2015 and 2016. Luis Enrique also won Spanish Cups at Barcelona.

The experienced head coach last managed the Spanish national team during the EURO 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.