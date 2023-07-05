Paris Saint-Germain have parted ways with manager Christophe Galtier, who remained in charge for one season.

The 56-year-old joined PSG last year on a two-year deal, and won the Ligue 1 and French Super Cup titles.

"At the end of the 2022-2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain informed Christophe Galtier of its decision to terminate his contract as first-team coach," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The entire Paris Saint-Germain team would like to thank Christophe Galtier, as well as his assistants Thierry Oleksiak and Joao Sacramento, for their professionalism and commitment throughout the season, and wish them all the best for the rest of their careers."

Galtier won the French league with Lille in the 2020-21 season before his move to Nice.

Former Spain manager, Luis Enrique, is among the favourites to replace him.