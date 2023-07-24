BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Twitter bird is gone, X logo takes over
The replacing the logo is one of the major changes made by Twitter since Elon Musk acquired the social media company.
Twitter bird is gone, X logo takes over
The new  logo replaces the well-known bird logo of Twitter. Photo: Twitter / Others
July 24, 2023

Elon Musk and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino have unveiled a new logo for the social media platform featuring a white "X" on a black background as a replacement for the familiar blue bird symbol.

"X is here! Let's do this," tweeted Yaccarino, and also posted a picture of the logo projected on the company's offices in San Francisco, on Monday.

Both Yaccarino's and Musk's Twitter handles feature the X logo, although the Twitter blue bird was still visible across the platform.

Musk said on a post on Sunday he wanted to change Twitter's logo and polled his millions of followers whether they would favour changing the site's colour scheme from blue to black.

He posted a picture of a stylised X against a black outer space-themed background. He also referred to the "interim X logo".

Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal who started as Twitter CEO on June 5, has taken over when the social media platform is trying to reverse a plunge in advertising revenue.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
Heavy floods in DR Congo’s Kinshasa leave 19 dead, destroy roads
Nigeria condemns Israel's 'pre-emptive' attacks on Iran
Cyprus is about brotherhood, not politics, says Türkiye's Altun
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us