AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa gets helicopter gift from Putin
President Mnangagwa is among African leaders attending a two-day Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg.
Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa gets helicopter gift from Putin
Zimbabwe is among African countries that will receive free grain from Russia    / Photo: AFP
July 27, 2023

Vladimir Putin gifted the president of Zimbabwe a helicopter, Harare said on Thursday, as the Russian leader courts the backing of African leaders in Saint Petersburg.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is among those attending a two-day Russia-Africa summit that is being scrutinised as a test of Putin's support in the continent after his invasion of Ukraine.

"His Excellency President Putin has given His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa a Presidential Helicopter," Zimbabwe's information ministry wrote on social media.

It posted photos of Mnangagwa walking down the blue aircraft's steps and sitting inside the cabin before a table with glasses of white wine and a bowl of fruit.

"This bird will soon be gracing our skies," government spokesman Nick Mangwana added on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.

Russia has sought to strengthen diplomatic and security ties with Africa.

Mnangagwa, 80, who is seeking re-election in what analysts predict will be a tense ballot next month, has blamed his country's dire economic straits on US and European sanctions.

"The victims of sanctions must cooperate," Mnangagwa said standing in front of the helicopter in a video published by the information ministry. Moscow has also been targeted by western powers.

On Thursday Putin listed Zimbabwe among six poor African countries that will receive free grain from Russia, after the Kremlin withdrew from a deal allowing for Ukrainian grain exports to reach global markets through the Black Sea.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us