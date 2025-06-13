AFRICA
2 min read
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
Constable James Mukhwana, who was attached to the Nairobi Central Police Station, was arraigned in court by officers from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
Albert Ojwang died last weekend in police custody sparking anti-police brutality anger. / Public domain
4 hours ago

A Kenyan police officer has appeared in court on Friday in connection with the death of a teacher and blogger in custody, a case that has ignited public outrage and renewed scrutiny of police brutality in the country.

Albert Ojwang, 31, died in police custody last weekend after he was arrested over social media posts criticising a senior officer.

Police initially said Ojwang had fatally injured himself by banging his head against a wall, but a government pathologist later found the wounds were "unlikely to be self-inflicted".

Constable James Mukhwana, who was attached to the Nairobi Central Police Station, was arraigned in court by officers from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

The watchdog requested three weeks to complete its investigation, telling the court Mukhwana was present on the night Ojwang was booked by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers.

Police spokesman Michael Muchiri confirmed to AFP that a constable had been arrested over the incident, but referred further questions to IPOA, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Simmering anger

Earlier in the week, Muchiri said five officers had been removed from active duty, to "allow for transparent investigations".

President William Ruto has called for a swift investigation, and promised on Friday that the government would "protect citizens from rogue police officers".

IPOA recently reported 18 people have died in police custody in the past four months.

Ojwang's death has become a catalyst for simmering anger over a spate of abductions that followed mass anti-government protests last year, reviving long-standing allegations of police brutality in the east African nation.

Protesters have called for the resignation of Deputy Inspector-General Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, whom Ojwang had criticised online.

Rights groups say dozens of people were illegally detained in the aftermath of last year's rallies, with many still missing, and others have been arrested for criticism of Ruto and the government.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Vehicles set on fire as Kenya protests intensify
Gazi Yasargil, the Turkish doctor who pioneered neurosurgery
Rescuers race to save South Africa flood survivors
Somali President Mohamud tours Türkiye's Oruç Reis oil exploration vessel
Africa's green hydrogen to create millions of jobs by 2050: Ramaphosa
London-bound passenger plane crashes after take-off from Indian city of Ahmedabad
Trade collapse on Niger-Benin border bites harder
China offers zero-tariff trade to African countries to counter Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us