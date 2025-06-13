African countries have expressed grief and extended condolences following the crash of an Air India plane that killed more than 260 people, including ground victims.

"On behalf of the Commission and the peoples of Africa, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and all those impacted by this devastating incident,” read a statement from the African Union.

Chairperson Youssouf underscored the global impact of the tragedy, according to the statement, adding he is ‘‘deeply saddened by the significant loss of life, including many Indian nationals as well as citizens of other countries, and affirms that his thoughts and prayers are with all the families grieving the loss of their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy.”

The Air India passenger plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed into a medical college after take-off in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad, officials said, in one of India’s worst airline disasters in decades.

A single passenger survived the crash, according to a senior Indian official. The airline said there were no other survivors.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his nation's sorrow, acknowledging the international composition of the victims.

“As South Africa, our thoughts are with the governments and people of India, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Canada, who lost citizens in today’s heartbreaking air crash in Ahmedabad,” President Ramaphosa said.

“We share in your sadness, and we extend our condolences to the bereaved families. We also pay tribute to the authorities and men and women of the emergency services who are attending to the crash scene and the communities around the crash site.”

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu also extended his condolences. “The tragedy of Air India reminds us, once again, of the fragility of life and the common bond of humanity that holds us together. At this moment of sorrow and pain, Nigeria stands in solidarity with our friend, brother and partner, Narendra Modi, and the people of India.”

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the crash involving Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight 171.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Seychelles and on my own behalf, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the government and people of the Republic of India and the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of India, the grieving families who have lost loved ones, and all those affected by this tragedy,” said a Seychelles government statement.

Egypt also showed it solidarity with the Indian government and people. In an official statement, Egypt expressed its "deepest sympathies to the families of the victims, including those of Indian and other nationalities who were on board the ill-fated flight.’’

India’s deputy commissioner of police Kanan Desai said 265 bodies had so far been counted, including people who died on the ground, but the toll may rise as more bodies are recovered.