Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
There have been reports of casualties on both sides.
Mali leader Assimi Goita had vowed to end insecurity. / AP
June 14, 2025

Malian security forces clashed with members of an armed separatist group over two days, resulting in the deaths of 10 separatists, the Malian army said.

The Azawad separatists said it killed dozens of Malian soldiers and members of a Kremlin-controlled armed force.

The clashes began with a military offensive in the northern Kidal region on Thursday, the Malian army said in a statement. On Friday, the Malian military's logistics convoy was ambushed before the attack was repelled, it added.

The separatists reported they killed “dozens” of Malian soldiers and fighters with the Kremlin-controlled Africa Corps in the ambush.

Hooded young men

The Azawad separatist movement has been fighting for years to create the state of Azawad in northern Mali. They once drove security forces out of the region before a 2015 peace deal that has since collapsed was signed to pave the way for some ex-rebels to be integrated into the Malian military.

“We recovered 12 trucks loaded with cereals, tankers full of diesel, one military pickup, and one armored vehicles from the 30 vehicles in the convoy,” Mohamed Maouloud Ramadan, spokesman for the Azawad separatists, said in a statement that acknowledged the death of three of their members.

Viral videos shared by the separatists showed military trucks on fire in a large swathe of desert land amid gunfire as gun-wielding hooded young men posed in front of the trucks.

The videos also showed bodies with uniforms that resemble those of the Malian army. The Associated Press could not independently verify the videos.

Wagner fighters leave Mali

The latest clashes show how difficult it is for security forces in Mali to operate in difficult terrains like Kidal, according to Rida Lyammouri, a Sahel expert at the Morocco-based Policy Center for the New South think tank.

“It’s difficult to gather actionable intelligence to protect their convoys, and this gives a significant advantage to armed groups”, said Lyammouri.

The latest attack occurred days after Russia’s mercenary group Wagner – which for more than three years helped Malian security forces in the fight against armed groups – announced it was leaving the country. The Africa Corps, under the direct command of the Russian defense ministry, said it will remain in Mali.

There are around 2,000 mercenaries in Mali, according to U.S. officials. It is unclear how many are with Wagner and how many are part of the Africa Corps.

